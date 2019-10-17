Penn State versus Michigan gameday forecast

Tonight will become even windier with a good deal of clouds and scattered showers. These showers will be more numerous in areas west of I-99. A wind advisory is in effect for the counties along and south of Route 22 through the day on Thursday. Some gusts will reach over 40mph, even in areas north of this advisory area.

Thursday will be quite windy and chilly with more clouds than sunshine and scattered showers. Once again, the majority of the showers will fall west of I-99 with some peaks of sunshine farther to the east. Highs on Thursday will range from the middle 40s through the higher elevations to the lower 50s in the valley spots east of I-99. The wind is going to make it feel a good bit colder than that.