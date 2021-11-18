Penn State – Rutgers Gameday forecast

Hello Nittany Nation!!!!
We’re heading back to Beaver Stadium for our second November game in a row, and I will say the same thing as last week, it could be a lot worse this time of the year. In fact, the weather will be pretty similar as last week, minus the wind and the snowflakes. There should be no travel issues to or from State College. If you are going to have a pregame tailgate, it will be cold with temperatures rising through the 30s to near 40 for the noon kickoff. We should be precipitation-free for the game with little wind so the weather shouldn’t be a factor in the game.
Fight on State!!!!!