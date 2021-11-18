Penn State – Rutgers Gameday forecast

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)-- In honor of Blair County Correctional Officer Rhonda Russell, who was killed after an Altoona court shooting on Wednesday, Gov. Wolf is ordering for the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff effective immediately.

The commonwealth flag at all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Blair County will be lowered to half-staff until sunset Sunday, Nov. 21 and all Pennsylvanians are invited to take part in the tribute.