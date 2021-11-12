Penn State – Michigan gameday forecast

Hello Nittany Nation!!!!

November games normally can bring challenging weather. While the game this Saturday against the Wolverines will be our worst weather game so far this year, it could be a lot worse. We’ll definitely have to bundle up for this game. If you are coming in from Western Pennsylvania in the morning there will be some snow and rain showers. While there should not be any widespread issues, there briefly can be a quick covering over some of the higher ridges so give yourself extra time. Coming in from the eastern part of the state will pose no issues. If you are planning on a breakfast tailgate or on heading into the game early, we will have some rain showers that will mix with snow at times. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near early. There will still be the chance for a shower or flurry during the first part of the game, but clouds will also try to break. Do bundle up though as temperatures will not be higher than the 40s with the wind making it feel colder than that. The cold wind will last for any post-game tailgates. There should be no travel issues on the way home from Happy Valley.

Fight on State!!!!!