Penn State – Indiana gameday forecast

We’re heading back to Beaver Stadium for the fourth week in a row, and our second night game of the season. The good news is the streak of nice weather games will continue. We’ll have no travel problems to the stadium Saturday afternoon with sunshine and just some high clouds. Temperatures will likely be within several degrees of 70 for the pregame tailgates. We’ll have a kickoff temperature of 65°. This will be comfortable for the start of the game, but it will cool off enough that you likely will need a jacket by the end of the game as temperatures will drop into the 50s. Don’t forget to check if you are sitting in a blue or white section for the stripe-out. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky with little wind for the game. There will be no travel problems on the way home from the game. At least weather-wise. Night games are notorious for traffic as everyone does leave at once.

