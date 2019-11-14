Penn State – Indiana gameday forecast

Hello Nittany Nation!

It’s been a few weeks since we have been to Beaver Stadium, but in those three weeks the seasons have shifted. It’s going to be quite chilly for the game against Indiana on Saturday.

The good news is that there will be no weather issues for travel and we are going to have a good deal of sunshine. The bad news is that it is going to be cold for this time of the year. If you were planning on a breakfast tailgate, keep in mind that temperatures will be rising through the 20s to near 30. At least there shouldn’t be much in the way of wind.

We’ll be near 30° for the noon kickoff and temperatures will be rising through the 30s during the game. Remember to bring the hat and gloves, especially if you have a seat that is in the shade.

Fight on State!

Joe