Penn State – Ball State Gameday Forecast

Hello Nittany Nation!!!!

It’s been a long time since we’ve gone to Beaver Stadium and Mother Nature is going to give us a nice return. A large area of high pressure is going to give us a spectacular, albeit a bit warm, first home game. There will be no travel problems to University Park, no matter which direction you are coming from. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the pregame tailgates. Don’t forget the sunscreen! Temperatures will be rising from the 60s to the 70s before the game.

The kickoff temperature will be in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Keep in mind this is quite warm to hot when you are sitting in the sun, but with the low humidity, it will be very comfortable in the shade. Temperatures will hold in the 70s through the rest of the game and then will dip into the 60s for postgame tailgates. There will be no travels issues for the trip home in the evening.

Fight on State!!!!!