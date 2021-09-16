Penn State – Auburn Gameday Forecast

Hello Nittany Nation!!!!

Early season night games can be quite comfortable and the whiteout game against Auburn this Saturday will fit into that description. There should not be any travel problems to University Park other than just an isolated shower. It will be warm for the pregame tailgates with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s which will feel very warm in the sun. The chance for a brief shower is not zero but is very low. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 70s for the 7:30pm kickoff. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky for the game. It will be quite mild for this time of the year with temperatures dropping from the 70s into the 60s during the game. Only those that are sensitive to the cold will need a light jacket. Everyone else will probably get by with a white t-shirt. There will be no travel issues heading home from the stadium. Well, at least other than the tough postgame traffic that is common after night games.

Fight on State!!!!!