Most of the heavy rain fell early Sunday morning and the rest of your Sunday should remain cloudy, muggy with patch drizzle as dewpoints are quite high. Overnight lows will hold steady in the low to mid 60s with a few showers around.

We’ll sit mostly cloudy for Monday with just a few scattered showers in the morning. High temperatures will warm a bit ahead of the front into the low and mid 70s. By the afternoon the front will be moving through and showers and thunderstorms will be popping up. A few of these storms have the treat for flooding downpours again. Overnight we’ll start to see the clouds break up for our northwest counties and lows will drop into the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday, we will see some moisture from the low pressure system and it will keep the clouds around. Highs will trend a bit cooler following the front in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few stray showers will still be around for some areas. Overnight we’ll sit under a partly cloudy sky and lows in the upper 50s.

Drier and more comfortable air returns for midweek. A mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s! Overnight we sit comfy with lows in the low 50s under a mostly clear sky.

Thursday and Friday will be very nice days. A good deal of sunshine, few clouds and high temperatures in the upper 70s approaching the 80 degree mark. Overnight lows sit in the upper 40s to lower 50s.