Overnight weather Tuesday, November 3, 2020

We’re going to be in a dry, tranquil and comfortable weather patter for a while. There will be a few patches of clouds around early tonight, especially in the northern and eastern part of the region early tonight. Otherwise, tonight will be mainly clear and turning chilly. With a clear sky, light winds, and a dry atmosphere, it will chill off fast tonight. Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 30s. Some of the colder valley spots will drop into the upper 20s.

A big area of high pressure will shift through the region on Wednesday and then set the stage for a bit warm up later in the week. We’ll have plenty of sunshine Wednesday. While the morning will still be chilly, the afternoon will be milder with highs in the lower to middle 60s. A weak upper-air disturbance will slide over the region Thursday and bring us some clouds that will mix In with the sunshine. Highs on Thursday will once again be in the lower to middle 60s. High pressure will dominate our weather again Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine and very mild afternoons. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 60s. Saturday’s highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Sunday and Monday will feature sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s on Sunday and then upper 60s to near 70 on Monday. Tuesday will be partly sunny and relatively warm for the date with highs in the middle to upper 60s.