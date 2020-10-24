Overnight weather Friday, October 23, 2020

There will still be a shower or a touch of drizzle in spots early Saturday, especially west of I-99. Temperatures Saturday morning will drop through the 50s, in some places reaching the upper 40s. There will be plenty of clouds in the morning but there will be some clearing from the north to the south during the midday and afternoon hours. Temperatures will try to rebound a little in the afternoon, back into the middle to upper 50s in many spots. Saturday night will be chillier with patchy clouds. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s with some places near and north of I-80 dropping into the upper 20s.

Another disturbance will pass to our south on Sunday. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine with a stray shower or two south of Route 22, but farther to the north there will be some sunshine. It’s going to be a chilly day with highs in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The coolest places will be to the south where the clouds will be more persistent. Some of the northern areas will have a little more of a rebound thanks to a little more sunshine. The weather is then going to stay unsettled early next week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with some showers and drizzle, especially the farther south you are. Tuesday will be rather cloudy with a steadier rain and drizzle likely. Highs will be in the 50s. Clouds will break for some sunshine Wednesday with chance for a shower. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Friday will turn partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for some more chowers. Highs will be in the 50s.