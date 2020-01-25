Overnight weather Friday, January 24, 2020

Rain will fall through the overnight hours. Some of the rainfall will be heavy, especially south of I-80 where some places will have over an inch of rainfall. With a frozen ground, some additional moisture from the melting snow and ice, there could be a few isolated flooding issues. It will also be just cold enough that a few spots could briefly have a touch of ice or some snowflakes mixed in. We will also have areas of fog, some dense, tonight into Saturday morning. Temperatures tonight will hold steady to slowly rise tonight.

Rain will taper early Saturday morning into the midday hours and we’ll have temperatures rising into the lower 40s in many places. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine for the rest of Saturday and it will turn breezy and a little colder. We’ll also have scattered flurries and snow showers developing during the afternoon into the evening, especially the farther west you are in our region.

On the backside of this system, Sunday will be blustery and cold with variable cloudiness and snow showers. These snow showers will bring some tricky travel heading through the higher elevations into western Pennsylvania Saturday night into Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s. Some flurries and snow showers may linger into early Monday then the rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny. Highs on Monday will be in the 30s to near 40. Tuesday into Wednesday should be tranquil days though we will have more clouds than some sunshine along. Highs both days will be in the 30s to near 40. A couple of sprinkles or flurries can not be ruled out on either day. Some sprinkles or flurries are possible on Thursday as a storm system passes to our south; otherwise, we’ll have clouds and sunshine with highs in the 30s to the lower 40s. Friday will be seasonably chilly with sunshine giving way to clouds. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s to near 40.