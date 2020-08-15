Overnight weather Friday, August 14, 2020

A disturbance passing to our south will bring more clouds than sunshine on Saturday. There will be a couple of isolated showers around, maybe even a thunderstorm in spots, but the bulk of shower and thunderstorm activity is going to be south of our region. This is unfortunate as much of the area is in dire need for rainfall. The combination of an easterly flow and more in the way of clouds will keep temperatures lower with highs in the 70s. There is only the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in places on Sunday; otherwise, we will have times of clouds and sunshine with a warm afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

A cold front will move through the region on Monday but may not have much in the way of moisture to work with. We’ll have just the chance for a shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 80.

Behind that front, a bubble of high pressure will give us nicer weather Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine, a few clouds. Each day will be seasonably warm, but the nights will be a little more comfortable thanks to a reduction in humidity. Highs each day will be near to just above 80 with night-time lows in the 50s. Thursday and Friday will also be a bit warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs near to just above 80.