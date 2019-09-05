Overnight weather forecast Wednesday, September 4th, 2019

The rest of the overnight will become a lot more comfortable than last night with a clear to partly cloudy sky. A few areas of valley fog will develop. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for lows. Thursday will be quite comfortable with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Friday will be another comfortable day with more clouds than sunshine as Hurricane Dorian passes well to the southeast and a front tries to approach from the west. Some showers and drizzle are possible on Friday but right now it seems most of us will still be rain free. Highs Friday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Saturday should be a dry and comfortable day with times of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s but temperatures will likely be dropping through the 60s for the evening Penn State game against Buffalo. A front is possible Saturday night into Sunday as another front moves into the region. Sunday very autumnlike with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Monday and Tuesday will also be comfortable with clouds and sunshine but some showers may make a return. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. There is a better chance for some showers on Wednesday as a stronger front approaches from the west. It will still try to turn a little warmer and more humid on Wednesday with highs in the 70s.