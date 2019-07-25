Overnight weather forecast Wednesday, July 24th, 2019

The rest of overnight hours will be partly to mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the 50s.

A bubble of high pressure will slide into the region and continue the nice weather for Thursday and Friday. Each day will start off comfortable but the sunshine will make for warmer afternoons. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out either afternoon, especially on Thursday. At least the humidity will remain low into the end of the work week. This is great news for those attending Bedford County Fair and the Houtzdale Days. High temperatures will reach to near to just above 80° on Thursday and then will reach into the lower to middle 80s on Friday.

As this high pressure system sinks to the south, it will turn warmer and more humid for the upcoming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy, quite warm and humid with highs in the middle 80s. Monday and Tuesday will turn downright steamy. Sunshine will mix with a few clouds on Monday. Highs will be well into the 80s to near 90. A little more in the way of clouds will mix with the sunshine on Tuesday as a cold front approaches the region. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm by the end of Tuesday. Highs will once again be well into the 80s to near 90. This front will bring us more numerous showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. It will still be humid and a bit warm with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.