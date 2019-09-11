Overnight weather forecast Tuesday, September 10th, 2019

We’re going to stay in a warm and humid September weather pattern for a couple more days. Wednesday will be quite warm and humid for this time of the year with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s and the humidity will be high. Some places will flirt with the 90° mark, especially in the lower elevations east of I-99. As a cold front approaches from the north, there will be a shower or thunderstorm in some spots later Wednesday into early Wednesday night. It’s going to be muggy Wednesday night with lows in the 60s. As this front drifts into and through the area, Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the near 80 in most locations.

This front may stall to our south on Friday which will give us more clouds than sunshine and the chance for a shower or a touch of drizzle in places. It will be a cooler day with highs in the lower 70s. Another front will sweep through the area later Friday night into early Saturday with a chance for scattered showers. The rest of Saturday will feature both clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Behind this front we’ll have nice weather for Sunday and Monday. Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasantly warm with lower humidity and highs in the 70s to near 80. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Monday. Highs will again be in the 70s to near 80 and it will start to turn more humid.