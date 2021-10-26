Overnight weather forecast Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Clouds will break for sunshine on Wednesday. It will be breezy, but milder with highs near 60 to above 60. As the next storm system approaches the region, Sunshine will fade behind clouds on Thursday. Rain may arrive by the end of the day. High Thursday will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Rain will be around Thursday night and Friday. Some of the rain can be heavy on Friday. It will be windy and chilly on Friday with highs only in the lower to middle 50s. Saturday will be brisk and chilly with a fair amount of clouds and scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50s.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine both Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s. The next front will move into the region with clouds and some showers arriving on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 50s. Behind this front, even colder air will come our way later next week.

