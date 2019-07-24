Overnight weather forecast Tuesday, July 23rd

Showers will continue to depart then the rest of the overnight hours will turn out to be partly to mostly clear and quite refreshing. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 50s. Wednesday will be another nice day. Sunshine will mix with clouds with pleasant high temperatures in the 70s along with low humidity. A weak disturbance passing through the upper levels of the atmosphere will help to bring a shower to a few spots, mainly in the far northern part of the state.

A bubble of high pressure will slide into the region and continue the nice weather for Thursday and Friday. Each day will start off comfortable but the sunshine will make for warmer afternoons. At least the humidity will remain low into the end of the work week. This is great news for those attending Bedford County Fair and the Houtzdale Days. High temperatures will reach to near to just above 80° on Thursday and then will reach into the lower to middle 80s on Friday. As this high pressure system sinks to the south, it will turn warmer and more humid for the upcoming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy, quite warm and humid with highs in the middle 80s. Monday and Tuesday will turn downright steamy. Sunshine will mix with a few clouds on Monday. Highs will be well into the 80s to near 90. A little more in the way of clouds will mix with the sunshine on Tuesday as a cold front approaches the region. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm by the end of Tuesday. Highs will once again be well into the 80s to near 90.