Overnight weather forecast Tuesday, July 16th, 2019

Tonight will remain rather cloudy and quite muggy with low temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. The humid conditions will continue Wednesday with variable cloudiness and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some spots will see heavier rainfall in the early afternoon hours tomorrow, this could lead to flooding in some places. Temperatures will reach into the middle 80s. Wednesday night will remain muggy with a shower or thunderstorm in spots and low temperatures near 70.

Thursday will remain humid with clouds and hazy sunshine, some spots will see a shower or thunderstorm but there will be less around compared to what we will have on Wednesday. High temperatures Thursday will once again reach into the middle 80s.

A heatwave is going to develop Friday into the weekend. With the extreme heat and humidity, remember to wear light clothing, find a place with AC, and do not leave kids or pets in the car. Temperatures on Friday will reach well into the 80s and some spots will reach 90. There will be hazy sunshine as well and only the chance for a stray evening thunderstorm. Low temperatures on Friday night will be in the lower 70s, so you will need to keep the fans and AC running. The heat continues into Saturday with hot and humid conditions and hazy sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Low temperatures will again be in the lower 70s. These conditions will continue through the end of the weekend and the start of the work week with high temperatures reaching in the lower 90s for both Sunday and Monday. There is also a chance for a stray evening thunderstorm for spots on both of these days. Low temperatures on Sunday will still be in the 70s, but Monday night will be slightly cooler with low temperatures in the middle 60s. The heat and humidity will taper off on Tuesday. There will be a partly to mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the middle to lower 80s on Tuesday and low temperatures in the lower 60s which will be a good change from the hot and steamy weather that will come over the weekend.