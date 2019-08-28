Overnight weather forecast Tuesday, August 27th, 2019

We’ll remain rather cloudy tonight with areas of fog along with some drizzle and showers. Temperatures will not fall much with lows in the 60s. A cold front will bring some showers, even a thunderstorm in places Wednesday. As the front presses to the east we should have a return of some sunshine from the west to the east Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. With a switch in the wind direction and a return of some sunshine, temperatures will rebound quite nicely reaching well into the 70s to near 80.

A bubble of high pressure will then build into the region and give us nice weather toward the end of the week. Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and it will be pleasant with low humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Friday with high temperatures in the 70s to near the 80 degree mark. Another front will approach the region over the weekend.

Right now it looks like Saturday should be rain free with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s which will feel quite warm for Penn state’s first home game. This front may stall close to the region through the rest of the holiday weekend and that could cause us to have some clouds and unsettled weather. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Sunday and Monday with the chance for some showers. Highs will be in the 70s and it will turn muggier with lows closer to 60. Things could change though as Tropical Dorian may cause this front to stall in a different location so it’s still too early to cancel plans. It looks like it will be warm through the middle of next week.