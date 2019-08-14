Overnight weather forecast Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

Showers will move out of the area and the rest of the overnight hours will feature plenty of clouds along with areas of fog. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. Wednesday will start off with areas of fog, then we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine the rest of the day. There can be a shower or thunderstorm in places, especially the farther south and east in the region you are. With a return of some sunshine, temperatures will rebound back through the 70s, reaching to near 80 in places.

The next disturbance will bring more clouds than sunshine on Thursday with scattered showers, maybe a thunderstorm in places. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. A front will move through the region on Friday but there will only be the chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm as it does so. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday with highs near to just above 80. Behind the front, Saturday will be a nice and probably dry day with partial sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Another front will approach the region and may give us a shower or thunderstorm in places later Sunday; otherwise, we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Not much will change for Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in places. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. The next front will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Despite a better chance for pop up precipitation, it will still be a warm and humid day with highs in the lower to middle 80s. It will also turn muggy as we head into the beginning part of next week with lows in the lower to middle 60s.