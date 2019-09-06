Overnight weather forecast Thursday, September 5th, 2019

The rest of the overnight hours will feature a mostly clear sky to the north and west with a few clouds farther to the south and east. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s, but a few cooler spots north of I-80 will drop into the 40s again.

The combination of an easterly flow from the ocean with some clouds from Dorian will keep us with more clouds than sunshine on Friday. The best chance for sunshine will be the farther north and west you live. As a front approaches the region, there could be a sprinkle or a touch of drizzle in some places, especially later in the day. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 60s to the middle 70s.

This front will still be close enough for a slight chance for a shower over the weekend, but right now it seems like most spots and most of the time should be dry. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine each day. Highs both days will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Nights should also be comfortable with lows in the 50s. Some places will drop into the 40s Sunday night. Monday and Tuesday will also be comfortable with clouds and sunshine. There is only a small chance for a shower on Monday and then a better chance for some showers Tuesday afternoon. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 70s. There is a better chance for some showers on Wednesday into Thursday as a stronger front approaches from the west. It will still try to turn a little warmer and more humid with highs in the 70s.