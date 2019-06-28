Overnight weather forecast Thursday, June 27th, 2019

Any leftover showers will give way to a partly to mostly clear sky through the early morning hours. There will be a few areas of fog, especially where there was some recent rainfall. It will stay muggy with early morning lows in the 60s.

There will still be a thunderstorm in a few spots early tonight then later tonight will be mostly clear and humid with lows in the 60s. Friday will be quite warm and humid, if not downright hot with some hazy sunshine. Temperatures once again will reach well into the 80s to the lower 90s. Like tonight, there will be a pop up thunderstorm in a few spots. The places that do get hit will get a soaking, but a lot of us will still be rain free. Saturday will also be warm and humid with clouds and hazy sunshine. There will be a better chance for a couple of thunderstorms to be around, especially during the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the region. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Behind this front the humidity will come down a little on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. While a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, most of us will have a dry day. Temperatures may reach into the 50s Sunday night.

Monday will be a nice day with sunshine and a few clouds. It will be warm, but not too humid on Monday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity will come up a little along with the chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in places each afternoon. Highs both days will be in the middle to upper 80s. It will stay very warm to hot into the first weekend of July.