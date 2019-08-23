Overnight weather forecast Thursday, August 22nd, 2019

A front stalled close to the area will continue to give us some showers through the rest of the overnight hours, especially south of Route 22. It will remain mostly cloudy tonight. Refreshing air will press in from the north and lows will be in the 50s near and north of I-80 but will probably not drop below 60 by morning.

The front that is bringing us a refreshing change will still be close enough to the region early Friday for there to be a couple of showers around, especially near the Maryland border. This front should shift southeastward and most spots will have a return on some sunshine. It will not be as warm, nor as humid on Friday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Friday night will be cooler which will be nice for the start of the high school football season.

A nice refreshing air mass will move in for the weekend. Saturday will turn out to be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 70s with comfortably low humidity. Lows Saturday night will be in the 50s, some of the coldest spots could drop into the upper 40s. Sunday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs in the 70s to near 80 and low humidity. Clouds will mix with our sunshine on Monday and that will keep temperatures from rising out of the 70s. We’ll have the chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday with an increase in humidity. Highs will near 80. There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Temperatures will reach to near 80.