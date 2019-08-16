Overnight weather forecast Thursday, August 15th, 2019

The front that brought us the unsettled weather will diminish on Friday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a warm afternoon. A few spots will have a shower or thunderstorm, but there will not be as much activity as Thursday. Highs will be near to just above 80°. Overall it won’t be bad for the kick off of the Grange Fair.

Saturday will be similar to Friday, though a bit warmer. Sunshine will mix with clouds. The chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm seems very low. Saturday’s high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 80s. We will start Sunday with a partly sunny sky. Some spots could have a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the middle to perhaps upper 80s.

Monday, we will see intervals of clouds and sunshine. A few places will see a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Monday’s high temperatures will reach into the middle to perhaps upper 80s. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms pass through the region again on Tuesday. Otherwise, we will see a sky of clouds and sun. Temperatures will peak in the middle 80s. Wednesday, we will have clouds mixing with sunshine and scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through. Highs again will be in the middle 80s.