Overnight weather forecast Sunday, July 28th, 2019

The rest of the overnight hours will stay a bit muggy despite a mainly clear sky. There will be some areas of fog developing later on at night. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. Monday will become very warm and humid with sunshine that will mix with some clouds. It looks like most of us will be rain free, but with the heat and humidity, an isolated pop-up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Highs temperatures on Monday will be well into the 80s with some spots reaching to near 90.

Tuesday will also be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. There will be a better chance for a couple of showers and thunderstorms to sneak into the area Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Ahead of this front, temperatures will once again reach well into the 80s to near 90. This front will bring some showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. This precipitation along with a fair amount of clouds with the front will keep temperatures from rising higher than the upper 70s to the lower 80s on Wednesday. The front will still be close enough to bring the chance for some showers to places on Thursday, especially the farther south you are located. Otherwise, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Friday should be a nice and dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs close to 80. There may be some showers returning Saturday of next week with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Sunday will also feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll stay warm for the first week of August.