Overnight weather forecast Monday, July 26, 2021

The heat and humidity will build again on Tuesday with hazy sunshine mixing with just a few clouds. There is a chance for a thunderstorm in a few spots north of I-80 by the end of the day. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90. As a cold front sinks into the region, a few spots will have a thunderstorm both Wednesday and Thursday. It will be warm and humid both days but it will not be quite as hot as the beginning of the week. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine each day with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Behind this front, we will have a couple of gorgeous days coming our way. Friday will become partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs near to just above 80. A bubble of high pressure will give us a beautiful day on Saturday with sunshine and low humidity with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Sunday will turn a touch bit warmer with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Another gorgeous day will come with sunshine and low humidity on Monday.

