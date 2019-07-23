Overnight weather forecast Monday, July 22nd, 2019

The heatwave started to show signs of breaking today. We’ll have leftover cloud, scattered showers and areas of fog and areas of fog through the early morning hours. It will still be a bit muggy in spots, but not as bad as recent days with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We will have a refreshing Tuesday. There will be times of clouds and sunshine. A few showers could pop up throughout the day, but most of us will stay dry. Dew points will start decreasing throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday, clouds will break for a mostly clear sky. Starting Wednesday and lasting through the weekend, the weather will be pleasant for any cookouts and yard work as well as the Bedford County Fair and Houtzdale Days. High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Thursday, we will see a mostly sunny sky. It will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will continue to see a mostly sunny sky on Friday. We will start to become a little more humid. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s.

