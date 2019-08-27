Overnight weather forecast Monday, August 26th, 2019

The rest of the overnight hours will turn out to be mostly cloudy. As a slow moving front approaches from the west we will see some drizzle and showers start will arrive by dawn. It will not be nearly as cool as recent nights with lows in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. The combination of a southeasterly flow and this approaching front will give us a good deal of clouds on Tuesday with drizzle and scattered showers. While it may not rain a lot, it could be damp enough in some places to give us another cool feeling day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. We will have scattered showers maybe even a rumble of thunder Tuesday night into early Wednesday as the front moves through the region. Behind the front clouds should break for some sunshine Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

A bubble of high pressure will then build into the region and give us nice weather toward the end of the week period Thursday will feature a good deal of sunshine and it will be pleasant with low humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Friday with high temperatures in the 70s to near the 80 degree mark. Another front will approach the region over the weekend.

Right now it looks like Saturday should be rain free with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s which will feel quite warm for Penn state’s first home game. this front may give us a couple of showers Saturday night into Sunday . Sunday will feature more clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 70s. Labor Day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and only a slight chance for a shower with high temperatures well into the 70s, someplace is getting close to a baby. The warm weather will last into the 1st week of September.