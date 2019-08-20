Overnight weather forecast Monday, August 19th, 2019

The rest of the overnight hours will be mostly clear. There will be some pockets of valley fog later tonight. Lows will be in the 60s.

Tuesday will be another steamy day late August Day. We will see a mix of clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm could pop up during the afternoon hours, but most areas will stay dry. High temperatures will reach well into the 80s, maybe reaching into the lower 90s in some of the valley spots east of I-99. As a front draws closer to the region, Wednesday will be a more unsettled day. We will see a more clouds than sunshine along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could become strong and bring flooding downpours. High temperatures will reach into the middle 80s. Thursday will not be as active of a day as Wednesday, though a shower or thunderstorm could pop up in a few spots. Otherwise, we will see clouds and sun on Thursday with highs near to just above 80s. We’ll have even more refreshing air move into the region on Friday with at least partial sunshine and highs in the 70s. It will also turn less humid so it will feel great for the first night of high school football. Some folks may even need a light jacket by the end of the games.

This weekend will be dry and refreshing. A bubble of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 and then we’ll reach near to just above 80 on Sunday. The nights will be comfortable with lows in the 50s. Monday will also be nice with a sunny to partly cloudy sky and a pleasantly warm afternoon.