Overnight weather forecast Friday, September 6th, 2019

The rest of the overnight hours will be partly cloudy and comfortable with lows in the 50s. A weak front will slowly move through the area on Saturday, but the sinking air around Hurricane Dorian will help this front to pass with just a mix of clouds and sunshine. The chance for a pop up shower is very low. It will also turn a bit breezy on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s across the higher elevations to the lower to middle 70s in places east of I-99. Sunday will be a touch bit cooler than Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and only a slight chance for a sprinkle. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will also be comfortable with clouds and sunshine. There is only a chance for a shower on Tuesday. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 70s and then reach into the middle 70s on Tuesday. There is a better chance for some showers on Wednesday into early Thursday as a stronger front approaches. and then moves through, from the west. We’ll have clouds and some sunshine each day. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will reach into the middle to perhaps upper 70s. Behind this front Friday will be seasonable with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for showers later in the day.