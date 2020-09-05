Overnight weather forecast Friday, September 4, 2020

We will have a nice day on Saturday with low humidity and highs in the 70s. Sunshine will prevail in the morning, but some pop-up clouds will be around during the afternoon, especially near and north of I-80. It will be comfortably cool Saturday night with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Lows will range from the lower to middle 50s. There still can be a sprinkle and some clouds early Sunday then the rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny with a pleasantly warm afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

The next front now looks like it will stay well to our north and leave us with sunshine and just a few clouds on Labor Day. We will have sunshine and some clouds with a warm afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 80. The humidity will still be low. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with low humidity and highs again near to just above 80. Moisture will creep into the area from the south Wednesday into the end of next week. Clouds will mix with our sunshine on Wednesday and there is the chance for a couple of showers and/or a thunderstorm. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 70s. We may end up with more clouds than sunshine both Thursday and Friday with the possibility of some showers, even thunderstorms. Highs each day will be in the 70s.