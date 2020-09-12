Overnight Weather Forecast Friday, September 11, 2020

Saturday will become partly to mostly cloudy. There is a slight chance for a shower or some drizzle in some areas, especially near and east of I-99. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Saturday night will be quite mild with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Some showers may arrive from the west by dawn. Lows will be closer to 60.

The next front will bring a fair amount of clouds along with some showers Sunday. There will also be a thunderstorm in some places. Highs Sunday will be in the middle 70s and it will also be a bit humid. Behind this front, comfortable air is going to move into the region for the beginning of next week. Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with lowering humidity. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. It will be comfortably cool Monday night with lows near 50.

Tuesday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine, highs in the lower 70s and low humidity. Wednesday will also be comfortable with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be near to just above 70. Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. With highs in the lower to middle 70s. We’ll have clouds and sunshine on Friday. The next front will start to move into the region and some showers may arrive. Highs on Friday will be near to just above 70.