Overnight weather forecast Friday, November 8th, 2019

Saturday will be a chilly day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The sky may be pretty sunny for a while during the afternoon, especially the farther south you are. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. As a warm front passes near the region, there may be a sprinkle or flurry in spots. Saturday night into early Sunday. On the backside of that front, temperatures will try to rebound a bit on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 50.

Monday will feature an increase in cloudiness as the next disturbance approaches the region. We’ll be cool for Veteran’s Day with highs in the 40s. This disturbance could give us some drizzle in spots later Monday into Monday night. Behind that system, a very harsh push of winterlike cold is coming our way into the middle of next week. Tuesday will be windy and quite cold with variable cloudiness, flurries and snow showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 30s early Tuesday but temperatures will drop during the rest of the day. Wednesday will be even colder with clouds, some sunshine and scattered flurries. Most spots will be struggling to leave the 20s next Wednesday. Thursday will be chilly, but not as cold, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s.