Overnight weather forecast Friday, November 20, 2020

A front will stall just south of the area Saturday. We will have plenty of clouds with just the chance for some sprinkles. Enough dry air may move from the north to bring some clearing. With the clouds, temperatures on Saturday will not rise higher than the 50s. As a disturbance starts to approach the area it will try to drag this front back northward. This will give us a cloudy and damp day with periods of rain and drizzle. There is a likelihood that the rain starts as a brief burst of a wintry mix in some spots near and north of I-80. There can be a few slick spots and a slushy accumulation in some places. Temperatures on Sunday will struggle to rise through the 40s.

This system will then bring a cold front through the area on Monday. We’ll still have some rain and drizzle at times though we may get some clearing later in the day behind the front. Highs Monday will be in the 40s. We’ll have a break on Tuesday with sunshine, a few clouds, along with highs in the 40s. Another system will approach on Wednesday bringing us an increase in cloudiness. Some rain may arrive by the end of the day. Highs will be in the 40s. Thanksgiving will be rather cloudy with rain likely. Highs will be in the 40s. We may have some clouds and drizzle early Friday followed by some clearing late. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.