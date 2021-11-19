Overnight Weather forecast Friday, November 19, 2021

Saturday will be a tranquil, but cool day with more clouds than sunshine with highs in the 40s. Another front will return clouds and showers to the area by the afternoon on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s. Rain showers will eventually mix, even change to, snow showers Sunday night into Monday as colder air moves into the region. It will become windy Monday with clouds breaking for some peeks of sunshine. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s, but temperatures will likely fall during the afternoon. Much colder air looks like it will arrive before the Thanksgiving Holiday. In fact, Tuesday looks quite windy and cold with variable cloudiness along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the lower to middle 30s. There will likely be some travel issues heading into Western Pennsylvania due to these snow showers. We’ll try to have a little rebound in temperatures from Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday. There will be more clouds than sunshine with some showers on Thanksgiving Day. High temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to middle 40s. There will likely be a push of colder air for the following weekend.

