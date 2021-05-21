Overnight weather forecast Friday, May 21, 2021

This weekend is going to stay relatively warm. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Sunday will also be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Monday will be the best chance for some of us to have some rainfall. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Monday with scattered showers, even a thunderstorm in spots. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Warm air is then going to win out again for the middle of next week. It’s going to stay warm through most of next week. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm on either day. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday will still be warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to perhaps middle 80s. Clouds will increase on Friday. Cooler air will make a return for the following weekend with highs in the 70s.

