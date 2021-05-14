Overnight weather forecast Friday, May 14, 2021

Saturday will start off with plenty of sunshine but then some clouds will build for the afternoon. There can be a shower or sprinkle in some spots during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 60s. There is a little better chance for a shower or thunderstorm in some spots on Sunday; otherwise, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Sunday will once again be in the middle to upper 60s.

It will turn even milder early next week. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Monday with showers arriving during the afternoon. The best chance for these showers will be near and south of Route 22. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70. The showers should depart by Tuesday morning. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday will be a nice day with both clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower later in the day. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with a shower in some locations. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Friday will also be relatively warm with highs in the middle to upper 70s but we will have a little better chance for a scattering of showers and thunderstorms.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.