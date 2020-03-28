Overnight weather forecast Friday, March 27, 2020

A front stalled to our south will have a tough time moving northward Saturday and will give us a good deal of clouds with periods of rain along with areas of fog. There is a slight chance for a rumble of thunder in a few spots. Since we are going to stay on the cool side of the front, temperatures will struggle to rise. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s east of I-99 where a few spots may have a tough time getting into the 50s. Warm air will have an easier time moving into the areas near and west of Route 219 with highs in the 50s with some western spots reaching the lower 60s.



The front will shift to our north later Saturday night into early Sunday and that will allow for push of warmth into the region. Sunday will be windy and warm but a cold front moving through the region will bring us some showers and a thunderstorm, especially from the morning into the midday hours. We’ll also have some peeks of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the 60s to near 70. Monday will be windy and cooler with clouds and some sunshine. A stray pop up showers can not be ruled out. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s to near 60. A bubble of high pressure will give us a nice start to the day on Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine but then clouds will start to increase later in the day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 50s. The next system will cut to our south leaving us with a cloudy, damp and cool day on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Clouds should break for sunshine on Thursday but it will stay cool with highs in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. We’ll have a milder day on Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

