Overnight weather forecast Friday, June 28th, 2019

The rest of overnight hours will be hazy and humid with patchy clouds. There will be a few areas of fog where there was some rainfall today. Lows tonight will be in the 60s, some places will struggle to even drop into the 60s.

Saturday will also be quite warm and humid with clouds and hazy sunshine. There will be a better chance for a couple of thunderstorms to be around, especially during the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the region. Any of these thunderstorms could be strong with damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Behind this front the humidity will come start to come down a little on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a gusty breeze. Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 70s across the higher terrain to the lower to middle 80s in the valleys near and east of I-99. While a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Sunday, most of us will have a dry day. Temperatures will drop into the 50s Sunday night.

Monday will be a nice day with sunshine and a few clouds. It will be warm, but not too humid on Monday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity will come up a little along with the chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in places each afternoon. Highs both days will be in the middle to upper 80s. Friday will also be very warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with scattered afternoon thunderstorms.