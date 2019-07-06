Overnight weather forecast Friday, July 5th, 2019

There will still be a shower in a few spots; otherwise, the rest of tonight will remain muggy with patchy clouds and areas of fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Saturday will once again be a steamy day with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. We’ll have numerous showers and thunderstorms again, some with flooding downpours. Highs will reach into the 80s with high dewpoint temperatures in the 70s in places. A front will shift through the region and end the thunderstorms Saturday evening. Slightly less humid are will try to move into the region on Sunday. We’ll have clouds and some sunshine. A few spots could have a pop up shower or thunderstorm, especially the farther south in the state you live. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s across the ridges to the lower to middle 80s in the valley spots. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with just the chance for a shower on Monday. Highs again will be in the upper 70s across the ridges to the lower to middle 80s in the valley spots. Tuesday and Wednesday also seem mostly dry with only a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. It will be warm and humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll stay warm and humid on Thursday and Friday with a better chance for some pop up showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.