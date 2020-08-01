Overnight weather forecast Friday, July 31, 2020

A slow moving disturbance from the west will give us more unsettled weather over the weekend. Saturday will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There will be some showers and thunderstorms arriving from the west during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Saturday night will be muggier with a good deal of clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Sunday will be a little warmer than Saturday despite a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. Any of these will bring some downpours. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. The chance for some showers and thunderstorms seems to continue on Monday as this system will stall just to our east as hurricane Isaias moves northward off of the East Coast. Otherwise, Monday will be humid with clouds and some sunshine along with highs near to just above 80. Right now the rain of Isaias looks like it will stay east of our region which is a pity as we need a widespread rain. Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with just the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be near to just above 80.

Behind the tropical system, comfortable air will start to move in later next week. The humidity will start to lower on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 80. A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine Thursday and Friday. The humidity will stay low on Thursday and only rise a little on Friday. Highs each day will be near to just above 80.