Overnight weather forecast Friday, January 31, 2020

There can be a shower or flurry in some places on Saturday, especially through the early part of Saturday. Otherwise, we will have a cloudy to partly sunny sky on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. A warm front will bring a period of light snow or flurries to places Saturday night into early Sunday. Some places near and north of I-80 and near and north of Route 219 can get a light accumulation of snow. This means that there may be clouds when Phil comes out of his burrow at Gobblers Knob Sunday morning. Remember we will have complete live coverage on Sunday starting at 7am with our Out of the Shadow special.

Behind the warm front, the rest of Sunday will feature clouds and sunshine. It will turn milder thanks to some sunshine and a strong westerly breeze. Highs will be near to just above 40. Monday will be a nice day with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Tuesday will also be mild despite a good deal of clouds. Highs will be in the 40s to the lower 50s. We’ll have some showers and drizzle trying to move in on Tuesday. Wednesday into Thursday will be rather cloudy and a little cooler with showers, drizzle and areas of fog. Highs will be in the 40s, but much warmer air will be just to our south and colder air will be just to our north. This means that things could change as we head through the middle of next week. Rain showers will give way to some snow showers on Friday as colder air makes a return to the region. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s to near 40. It will stay just milder than average for the second weekend of February.