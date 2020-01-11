Overnight weather forecast Friday, January 10, 2020

We’re going to flirt with numerous records on Saturday. Morning low temperatures will be in the 40s, likely the highest minimum temperature for the date. Afternoon temperatures will reach into the 50s with some places sneaking into the lower 60s. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Saturday with just scattered showers and drizzle. We’ll stay warm Saturday night with showers, even a thunderstorm. Temperatures Saturday night will hold in the 50s.

Sunday will also start quite warm despite showers. Temperatures will reach into the 50s to near 60 early in the day but then a front will push to the east and temperatures will fall during the afternoon. Clouds should break for some sunshine Sunday afternoon and there will be a bit of a stiff breeze. Monday will not be as warm, but still mild for January standards. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s to near 50. Clouds will start to increase on Tuesday with temperatures reaching into the 40s. Showers are possible by the end of the day on Tuesday and then likely Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We’ll have a fair amount of clouds with some showers developing Tuesday night and likely lasting into Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will still be in the 40s but much colder air will start to return on Thursday. Rain showers will mix with and then change to snow showers on Thursday. Temperatures will start near 40 early Thursday but then will drop into and through the 30s. Friday will be chilly with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 30s.