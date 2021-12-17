Overnight weather forecast Friday, December 17, 2021

Rain will continue to develop through the region during the overnight hours. The rain may freeze on some untreated surfaces later tonight into Saturday morning, especially in the colder spots near and north of I-80. There could be a few slippery spots, especially on bridges, overpasses, and decks. Because of this, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Elk and Cameron counties northward. Even in areas just to the south, there may be some icy spots and caution should be used.

We’ll have a chilly rain along with areas of fog on Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will be slow to rise through the 30s, but likely will spike briefly into the 40s. Near and west of Route 219, temperatures may surge well into the 50s Saturday afternoon and evening. It will also be windy in those locations. A flurry or snow shower cannot be ruled out on Sunday; otherwise, we’ll have times of clouds and sunshine along with a chilly breeze. Highs will be in the 30s. The weather will be seasonable and calm early next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be closer to 40 with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day. Some colder air will start to press in close to the Christmas holiday.

