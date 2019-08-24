Overnight weather forecast Friday, August 23rd, 2019

The rest of the overnight into the early morning hours will be mostly clear near and north of Route 22 with a partly cloudy sky farther to the south. Lows tonight will be in the 40s to the lower 50s so it will be a great night to air out the house, maybe even grab a blanket.

A bubble of high pressure to our north should give us nice comfortable weather for the weekend. Saturday will turn out to be partly to mostly sunny with some high clouds mainly in the southern part of the region. Highs will be in the 70s with comfortably low humidity. Some of the higher elevations may not get out of the upper 60s. Lows Saturday night will be in the 50s, some of the coldest spots could drop into the upper 40s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds Sunday which will help to keep temperatures from rising higher than the lower to middle 70s.

A persistent flow from the Atlantic will bring us more clouds as we head into next week. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Monday with a touch of drizzle possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Tuesday with some showers and drizzle possible. Highs will be in the 70s. An approaching front will bring showers, maybe a thunderstorm on Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Behind this front we’ll have nicer weather for the end next week.