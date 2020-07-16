Overnight forecast Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Tonight will start off mostly clear but then there will be some patches of clouds later at tnight. Lows will be in the 60s, which makes it nowhere near as refreshing as last night.

A front will approach the area on Thursday. It will be a warm and humid day with a mix of clouds and sunshine but there will also be a scattering of thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon. While not every place will get rain, those that do can have a downpour thanks to an increase in humidity. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the middle 80s. We’ll have a scattering of showers and thunderstorms around Thursday night as this front moves through the region.

Behind the front, Friday will still be warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There can be an isolated shower or thunderstorm in spots but most of us should be rain free on Friday. Highs on Friday will once again be in the middle 80s. The weekend looks like it will be hot and humid. Each day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with just the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm each afternoon.

High temperatures on Saturday will be near to just above 90. Sunday will be a little hotter with highs in the lower to middle 90s. The heat wave will continue as we head on into the early part of next week.

Monday will be hot and humid with some hazy sunshine and the chance for a thunderstorm to pop up in a few spots. Highs Monday will be near to just above 90. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be a couple of thunderstorms popping up in the region each day. While most spots may be missed, the places that do get hit can have downpours. Highs each day will be close to 90. That heat wave will start to weaken later in the week.