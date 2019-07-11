Overnight forecast Wednesday, July 10, 2019

A pop-up thunderstorm will be possible early this evening otherwise the overnight hours will be quiet. It will also be a mild and muggy night with lows around the mid 60s.

Thursday will be the most active day of the week. Central Pennsylvania is under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with most activity expected to occur during the afternoon hours. Severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty winds, downpours, and some hail. Otherwise, skies will be variably cloudy and highs will be in the 80s. Even though the region will experience hot and humid conditions Thursday, Friday will be less active and more comfortable. Dewpoints will decrease and highs will reach the low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will also be seen which means it’s the perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities.

While the weekend will start off dry, a cold front moving through will bring the chance for thunderstorms Sunday. Saturday will continue to see sunny skies with temperatures hanging around the 80s. Meanwhile, Sunday will see a little more cloud cover and the chance for a popup shower or thunderstorm.

Things will be heating up next week as highs look to reach into the upper 80s and even break 90 degrees. Not only will it be hot but it will also be humid. This will be a good time to remain indoors to stay cool. Conditions will be dry for the start of the week with sunny skies expected Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will remain hot and humid with highs looking to break 90 degrees. Some thunderstorms will also be thrown in the mix for the middle of the week.