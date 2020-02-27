Overnight forecast Wednesday, February 26, 2020

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Cambria, Cameron, Elk, and Somerset Counties form 8:00 PM tonight until midnight. Tonight our temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Cold air will then stick around for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday will be quite windy. A Wind Advisory has been put in place for Elk, Cameron, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Bedford, Somerset, Clearfield, and Cambria counties form 3 AM Thursday until Friday at 1 AM. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will even be higher. Thursday we will have variable cloudiness with snow showers around. Temperatures on Thursday will only reach the lower to mid 30s. Use caution there could be some slick spots on the roadways on Thursday. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Friday will also be chilly. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will still be a few snow showers for the first half of the day. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery. Friday night temperatures will drop into the teens. It stays chilly for the weekend.

On Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are near 40 degrees. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night we will have temperatures falling into the teens thanks to a clear sky.

Sunday there will also be a mostly sunny day. Despite the sunshine, temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday night we will have low temperatures again in the teens.

It becomes milder on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers arriving during the evening. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday will be a rather cloudy day with times of rainfall. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.