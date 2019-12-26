Overnight forecast Wednesday, December 25, 2019

The overnight hours will remain dry under a mainly cloudy sky. Temperature will be ten degrees above average tonight with lows hanging around the freezing mark. Some areas could also see some fog for the predawn hours.

High and low temperatures will continue to be at least ten degrees above average through the end of the week. More clouds will also filter in during this time period. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Thursday. Highs once again reach into the upper 40s. Then, the long stretch of dry weather will come to an end by the weekend.

It will be mostly cloudy Friday with some patchy drizzle or a light shower possible in spots. Highs will reach into the upper 40s for the day. Conditions look to be dry for the start of the weekend is will also remain mild with highs in the upper 40s. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen throughout the day.

The next good chance for precipitation will be seen Sunday. Light to moderate rain will be passing through for the day so you’ll want to have the rain gear close by. As this system moves through, cooler air will filter in which means temperatures will slowly return to average. Showers will linger into Monday and some flurries will mix in as temperatures drop later in the day. Winds will also begin to pick up.

Temperatures will finally return to average Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen along with an occasional snow shower or passing flurry. Windy conditions will also be felt across the region. Things look to dry out by the middle of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around average.

