Overnight forecast Wednesday, December 23, 2020

It will remain cloudy tonight and the next system will approach the region. The majority of the night will be dry. However, some sprinkles or light showers will start trickling in during the predawn hours of Thursday. Temperatures will be closer to the average high with lows in the mid 30s.

Conditions will become interesting for the rest of the week. In true Pennsylvania form, the region will get a little taste of each season. Rain will be moving through Thursday some of which will be moderate to heavy at times. Some areas will see as much as 1-2” and with snow quickly melting. This will easily fill up local streams, back up poor drainage areas or clog storm drains. Highs will be in the upper 40s before quickly dropping as a strong cold front sweeps through.

As temperatures quickly drop, a flash freeze will be possible Thursday night. Any wet surfaces will become slick and icy. Rain will also change over to snow during this time. Temperatures will start off in the 20s Friday but continue to drop throughout the day. Wind chills will get as low as the single digits. Scattered snow showers will make it a white Christmas and a few inches will accumulate across Central Pennsylvania. By the overnight hours, lows will be in the teens and single digits.

Saturday will be another frigid day. There will be some lingering flurries before tapering off. Then clouds will give way to sunshine. Highs will only reach into the 20s and wind chills will range from the single digits to teens. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Sunday and highs will reach into the low 30s.

The next bit of wintry weather will move into the region for the start of the week. It will be mostly cloudy Monday with the chance for a mix of rain and snow. Highs will be in the low 30s. A leftover snow shower or a few flurries will be seen Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.